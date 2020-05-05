For the second day in a row, spring storms caused property damage and power outages in the Ozarks, including two homes destroyed in the Willow Springs and Mtn. View area.
At about 1:38 p.m. Monday, the front passed through Seymour in Wright County, and a roof was blown off of a building downtown, damaging vehicles parked nearby.
As it moved further south, the storm dropped 1.75-inch hail and caused wind damage at Drury in Douglas County, and at about 2:30, power outages were reported between Vanzant in Douglas County and Willow Springs in Howell County.
A 59-mph wind gust was recorded at Pomona a few minutes later, and trees were reported down along and east of the intersection of C Highway and Highway 76 near Brushyknob in Douglas County. Trees were also reported down in Winona in Shannon County.
About 0.6 inches of rain fell Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Howell County Emergency Management Director Mike Coldiron said a mobile home off of AM Highway and another home off of W Highway near Mtn. View were destroyed. Trees were downed in the same area, most likely by straight line winds, Coldiron said.
There were no known injuries in Howell County related to the storm, he reported. However, at 3 p.m. on Highway 99 at the Shannon and Oregon county line, a Birch Tree woman was injured when a tree fell on her vehicle as she was driving, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. L. B. Monahan reported Keeley S. Frost, 23, was northbound in a 2008 Buick Enclave when the mishap occurred.
Frost reportedly suffered serious injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Mercy St. Francis Hospital in Mtn. View, according to the patrol.
Howell Oregon Electric Cooperative (HOEC) Member Communications Specialist Dakota Bates said the storm knocked out service to about 6,000 members total, and straight line winds and downed trees caused about 100 broken power poles.
That number was down to about 4,000 members without power by noon Tuesday.
Co-op crews went to work immediately after the storms to restore power and were assisted by crews that traveled from other locations in Missouri and Arkansas, including Pike Electric and Arkansas Electric, Bates said.
