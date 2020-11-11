James Douglas Keeling, 69, Eminence. Died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Chesterfield. Yarber Mortuary, Eminence.
Steven Allen Lashua, 69, Mtn. View. Died at 3:32 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in West Plains. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
William Earl Johnston Jr., 75, Winona. Died at 8:38 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in West Plains. Yarber Mortuary, Winona.
Lucille Brown, 66, Pomona. Died at 4:10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Birch Tree. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
Hannah Mae Russell, 21, Willow Springs. Died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Willow Springs. Willow Funeral Home, Willow Springs.
Stanley Arther Potter Jr., 77, Birch Tree. Died at 5:55 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Birch Tree. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
Angielee Catherine Huddleston, 98, Ironton. Died at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov, 9, 2020, at Baptist Home in Ironton. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
