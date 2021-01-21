State Rep. Travis Smith of the 155th District will serve on a number of committees during the 101st General Assembly that he says will allow him to address many of the issues that matter to his constituents.
The freshman representative says he will also gain valuable experience as House Speaker Rob Vescovo selected Smith to serve as the vice chair of the Tourism Committee.
“I’d like to thank Speaker Vescovo for trusting me with these assignments and putting his faith in me as the vice chair of the Tourism Committee,” said Smith, R-Dora. “This committee will play a role in shaping policies to grow Missouri’s tourism industry and attract more visitors to the Show-Me State. Missouri has so much to offer all across the state, and I’m very thankful for the opportunity and the chance to learn from Chairman Brad Hudson, whose experience will be invaluable as we work on the issues regarding one of the most important revenue and job-producing industries in the state.”
Comprised of a diverse group of businesses in every county in the state, the travel industry has a broad footprint in Missouri. The money visitors spend boosts revenue at businesses, which employ Missouri residents. State and local governments benefit from travel as well, Smith noted.
State government collects taxes on the gross receipts of businesses operating in the state as well as sales and use taxes levied on the sale of goods and services to travelers. Local governments also collect sales and use taxes generated by traveler purchases.
In addition to that assignment, Smith will also serve on the House Committee on Economic Development, where he will serve under Rep. Derek Grier.
Smith said his work as a real estate developer for the past two decades will be an asset to the committee as it works to ensure that Missouri is ready to fulfill the needs of tomorrow’s workforce.
Smith’s third committee assignment is one that he said is near to his heart: the House Committee on Health and Mental Health Policy.
“For the last 10 years, I have served as a board member at Ozarks Healthcare,” Smith said. “In a time when many rural hospitals are closing down, we have been working on a $60 million expansion that will help provide quality healthcare and job creation to rural Missouri. It is my hope we can extend such services across the state and give Missourians the care and access they need and deserve.”
Smith said he is proud to serve the people of Missouri and will always be thankful for his constituents in Douglas, Ozark and Taney Counties and their belief and trust in him as he serves the 155th House District.
For more information, contact Rep. Smith’s office at 573-751-2042.
