Howell County Commissioners will hold a regular meeting at 10 a.m. Monday in the Commission Room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square, West Plains.
The commission plans to approve orders designating two new private roads, 1101 and 1003.
Accounts payable will be approved and guests present recognized.
The commission typically meets Mondays and Thursdays. The
