On Tuesday, Missourians head to the polls for the first time since the March presidential preference primaries, to vote in municipal elections that were delayed from their original April 7 date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In West Plains, voters will cast their ballots for two city council candidates, John Niesen and Johnny Murrell, who are set to replace outgoing Councilman Cary Stewart. Voters will also have a chance to decide on making changes to the city’s Home Rule Charter.
The charter was approved by voters in 2014 and defines the powers, functions and essential procedures of the city's government. The changes proposed are posed together as one question, so voters are asked to approve all changes at once.
Some of the proposed amendments to the charter are minor, but there are some significant changes being proposed, most of which are in Article IX of the city’s charter which deals with initiatives, referendums and recalls.
The changes will still allow citizens to propose an ordinance or have the city council reconsider an ordinance within 45 days of its adoption, but will clarify rules regarding appropriation of funds. Under the revision, taxes, zoning, salaries of city officers and employees, budget, capital program or any other appropriation will not be allowed unless the proposed ordinance includes a way to provide those revenues.
The changes also clarify rules for the establishment of a committee to collection signatures for an initiative or referendum petition, defining who can be on the committee and circulate petitions on the committee's behalf.
It also updates and clarifies language regarding the ballot process for initiatives.
For example, votes for a proposal will be held on the next available general election established by the Missouri election calendar.
In addition, if approved, ordinances submitted to voters will be submitted by a ballot title prepared by the city attorney. In that case, the ballot title may be different from the legal title but would be required to be a clear, concise statement, without argument, prejudice or description.
The proposed changes also impact the way recalls of elected city officials are handled: Currently, officials may not be recalled during their first or last six months in office. The changes would also add that city officials can only be recalled for reasons related to misconduct in office, incompetence or failure to perform duties prescribed by law.
In addition, recall votes would be held on the next available election as determined by the state calendar.
The amendment also clarifies the procedure for giving public notice and public records, including that copies of the city budget and capital program be made available at city hall, public library and on the city’s website at www.westplains.net.
The procedure for the reading of bills during city council meetings will also be updated so that routine, recurring or emergency measures will not require two readings at either the same or two separate city council meetings.
Missouri state law allows first and second readings of a proposed ordinance to occur during the same meeting and action is typically taken on the second reading.
The amendments also add prohibiting discrimination for city positions or offices based on sexual orientation or gender identification.
The amendment changes were approved by the Home Rule Charter Commission in January.
To review the proposed Home Rule Charter amendments go to www.westplains.net/government and click the link to the proposed amendments on the left side of the screen.
