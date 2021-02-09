Mary Ellen Roberson, 73, West Plains. Died at 7:32 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at her home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Randy Dale Brooks, 47, West Plains. Died at 2:08 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
Sylvia Nadine Lippert, 76, Willow Springs. Died at 2:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at her home. Yarber Mortuary, Willow Springs.
Elsa Lynn Heavin, 63, Mtn. View. Died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield. Yarber Mortuary, Willow Springs.
Donald Lewis Flinner, 83, Willow Springs. Died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Willow Springs. Willow Funeral Home, Willow Springs.
