The Willow Springs Community Foundation will show a free film, “This is the Army,” at 7 p.m. Saturday at the historic Star Theater in downtown Willow Springs.
The 1943 feature stars George Murphy, Joan Leslie, George Tobias, Alan Hale, Chalres Butterworth, Delores Costello, Rosemary DeCamp, Kate Smith, Ronald Reagan, Jack Young and Joe Louis and runs 121 minutes in color.
According to a synopsis offered by promoters, in 1917 during World War I, song-and-dance man Jerry Jones (George Murphy) is drafted into the U.S. Army, where he stages a revue called Yip Yip Yaphank. It is a rousing success, but one night during the show orders are received to leave immediately for France: Instead of the finale, the troops march up the aisles through the audience, out the theater’s main entrance and into a convoy of waiting trucks. Among the teary, last-minute goodbyes, Jones kisses his newlywed bride Ethel (Rosemary DeCamp) farewell.
In the trenches of France, several of the soldiers in the production are killed or wounded by shrapnel from a German artillery barrage. Jones is wounded in the leg and must walk with a cane, ending his career as a dancer.
25 years later in present day 1943, World War II is raging in Europe. Jerry’s son Johnny (Ronald Reagan) enlists in the Army shortly after Pearl Harbor. He tells his sweetheart Eileen Dibble (Joan Leslie) that they cannot marry until he returns, since he doesn’t want to make her a widow.
Johnny reluctantly accepts an order to stage another musical, following in his father’s footsteps. The show goes on tour throughout the United States and eventually plays Washington, D.C., in front of President Roosevelt (Jack Young).
The film is part of a series of free movies shown once a month at the theater. All movies shown will be suitable entertainment for families and the concession stand will have popcorn, snacks and sodas available for $1 each, said organizers.
