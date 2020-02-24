Three Texas County residents have been charged with burglary and stealing after allegedly taking a camper that was later found near Willow Springs.
Two have been arrested, but the third, already wanted on Texas County warrants, is still at large.
Authorities are seeking Clint. A. Smotherman, 29, most recently of Summersville. He is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds.
Warrants were issued for Smotherman in November on charges of failure to appear on charges of probation violation on convictions of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
His latest charges are first-degree burglary, stealing $25,000 or more and stealing a firearm. Anyone with information on Smotherman’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the Texas County Sheriff’s Department at 417-967-4165.
On Feb. 9, Texas County deputies began investigating the theft of a 2019 Mesa Ridge camper valued at $27,500, plus its contents, from the Hartshorn area. A suspect in the theft was interviewed on Feb. 16, leading to the location of the camper at a home off of Highway 137 in Howell County, with the assistance of Howell County deputies.
Other suspects charged in the theft are Justin P. Christopher, 26, of Summersville, and Lynsey Moberly, 22, of Raymondville.
Christopher is charged with stealing $750 or more and is held in the Texas County Jail on $50,000 bond; Moberly is charged with first-degree burglary, stealing $25,000 or more and stealing a firearm. She is held in the Texas County Jail with bond set at $25,000, reduced from $150,000, according to court records.
