Allen Dean Sanders, 63, Birch Tree, and Sheila Ann Hebert, 57, Birch Tree, June 3 in Birch Tree. Officiated by Darrell Strain.
Adam Tyler Niehaus, 24, Mtn. View, and Brett Catherine Conway, 24, Mtn. View, June 6 in Mtn. View. Officiated by Emily Vines.
Austin Allen Wagner, 26, Mtn. Home, Ark., and Paige Nichole Cook, 23, Mtn. Home, Ark., June 12 in Willow Springs. Officiated by Louis Orval Gayer.
