The city of West Plains has extended the deadline for the Community Grant Program application to 5 p.m. April.
The grant is offered to citizens to apply for each year. The program uses funds from the hotel/motel tax to promote tourism and economic development in West Plains. The Tourism Board reviews applications annually and makes recommendations to the West Plains City Council for grant awards.
Grant applications are available at www.explorewestplains.com. Any event/organization/project with the objective to promote tourism and economic development in West Plains is eligible to apply.
Grant funds may be used for a variety of expenses including advertising and event overhead. The only restricted expenses are purchases of alcohol, illegal activities, facility construction or grant administration/staffing expenses not directly related to the project.
