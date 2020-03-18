Sharon Gosseck

Funeral services for Sharon Kay Gosseck, 75, Tulsa, Okla., will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Bridges Creek Missionary Baptist Church, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Ms. Gosseck passed away at 4:20 a.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020, at her home.
She was born Oct. 13, 1944, in Ozark County, Mo., to Marlin Gus Lane and Rachel Frankie Twilley Lane. Sharon was very strong willed and was an amazing cook; she enjoyed flowers, casinos, bingo and country music.
She is survived by three children Angela K. Sexton, Susan Nichols and husband Robert and Jason Blackwell and wife DeAnne; nine grandchildren Jessica Teel, Shawna M. Myers and husband Brad, Ron Teel, Amanda Honeycutt, Cheyanna Szudajski and husband Gavin, Haley Murrill, Shelby Jeffery and husband Ethan, Ty Blackwell and Abbie Blackwell; six great-grandchildren and one on the way; four sisters Dixie Bayless and husband Gerald, Linda Swadley and husband Bill, Carol Cook and husband Jim and Mona Gay Arnett; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents and one brother Rick Lane preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Baptist Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Baptist Hill Cemetery or American Cancer Society and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.