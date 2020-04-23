The West Plains City Council, by a 4-1 vote, approved a lease agreement to acquire 21 new rental golf carts for the city-owned North Terra Golf Course.
The approval was made during the council’s regular monthly meeting held Monday. The 21 new carts will replace the current fleet of 15 golf carts acquired in 2018.
“Even before the coronavirus we were running out of rental carts,” said course Manager Stan Webb. “We expect that after the stay-at-home order is lifted and we’re open up again to nonmembers, we will be busier than ever.”
Webb said that since the city’s stay-at-home order went into effect back in late March, the public golf course on the north side of the city has been closed to nonmembers and golf carts have not been rented out.
“Even after we start renting out carts, we’ll probably limit them to one person per cart,” he said, citing the social distancing practices that will likely continue.
However, the new carts do come with a cost.
Community Services Director Todd Shanks told council members the carts will cost $13,356 a year for six years. That is $3,771 more per year than the previous lease agreement.
The expense was of particular concern to Councilwoman Jessica Nease, who was the only council member to vote no on the agreement.
"Signing a new lease agreement for new golf carts is absurd and insulting to citizens who are facing unemployment and significant economic hardship,” Nease told the Quill by email Wednesday morning.
She does not believe it is fiscally responsible for West Plains taxpayers to subsidize a golf course, she said, adding that the city, along with rest of the country, is facing the most significant economic crisis in residents' lifetimes.
Furthermore, she said, to consider making significant funding cuts to the West Plains Public Library, West Plains Downtown Revitalization, Greater West Plains Chamber of Commerce and the West Plains Economic Development Corporation and approve a less-than essential expense is "ridiculous."
Nease also brought up concerns regarding the course's profitability.
“In 2021 fiscal year we anticipated an $80,000 shortfall at the municipal golf course. That figure was determined before the pandemic, Nease said. "Since 2012, on average the municipal golf course has lost $150,000 annually.”
Webb says he understands people's reservations about spending tax money on a course during this time, but he feels the golf course is a net asset to the city and it brings in people from out of town.
“We offer people a chance to come out and relax, get some fresh air,” Webb said. “We’ve also made, and are making, improvements to the course to attract more people.”
Some of the improvements include flood control measures, improving the greens, redesigning fairways and adding in more areas where people can practice teeing off.
Nease is not sure the new carts and course improvements will be enough.
“Given the current economic downturn, I imagine acquiring a golf membership, or paying to lease a golf cart will not be a top priority for many who may be losing their jobs,” Nease said.
Even with the opposition, the new carts and a new golf course utility vehicle will be heading to North Terra soon.
Webb says the 21 new carts will have course’s logo on the front and should be in service for about six years.
“Once the stay-at-home order is over I encourage everyone to eventually come out and play through, I think you’ll like the improvements we’ve made,” he said.
For more information on the North Terra Golf Course call 256-9824.
