Starting Monday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol will resume written and skills testing for all classes of drivers at limited locations.
Applicants are asked to be patient and allow essential drivers with the most pressing needs to test first. Those who can are encouraged to wait until after Memorial Day to seek testing services. Testing locations, hours and days of service, as well as contact information for each site can be found online at www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/HP32DES/DESTable.jsp.
Applicants are asked to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Masks will be removed briefly for driver's license photos to be taken. Vehicles to be used for skills testing should also be sanitized.
Members of the public are asked to refrain from testing in any form if they or anyone they have been in close contact with has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or suspected to have the disease, if a medical professional has asked them to self-quarantine, or if they have an undiagnosed fever, cough, shortness of breath or other symptom associated with the disease or another upper respiratory infection.
