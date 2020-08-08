The West Plains City Council will host a two-session public hearing beginning at 3 p.m. Aug. 17 in the West Plains Civic Center.
The first session will be from 3 to 5 p.m. and the second from 5 to 7 p.m. Each will be limited to 35 people who will have three minutes to talk.
According to city officials, people wishing to speak must get a ticket at the civic center box office. Tickets will be available from noon to 5:30 p.m. the day of the meeting, and citizens must register their name and address for a ticket.
The order of speakers will be drawn randomly for each session.
The meeting will be streamed for those waiting to speak and the general public in the theater. City council members will meet in a separate room.
The mask mandate ordinance to be considered by the council will be available for review Wednesday at the West Plains City Hall, 1910 Holiday Lane, on the city’s website at www.westplains.net and on The City of West Plains Facebook page.
The city council will meet for its regular monthly meeting Aug. 24 for the first reading of the ordinance.
