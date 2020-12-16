Missouri State University-West Plains graduate Lyndsey Parker, Salem, Mo., was one of six students who received Missouri State University’s 2020-2021 Citizen Scholar Award.
The awards were presented Thursday by the Missouri State University Board of Governors at the group’s regular meeting in Springfield.
Established in fall 2007, the award is given annually to students “who exemplify the concept of a citizen scholar,” university officials said.
“In some students, you can immediately recognize something special, something unique about them. Lyndsey was one of those students for us here at Missouri State-West Plains,” said interim Chancellor Dennis Lancaster.
“She’s a leader, a scholar devoted to an academic and career pursuit dear to her heart, and a willing giver of herself to her fellow students and her campus. She truly represents the concept of ‘citizen scholar,’” Lancaster added.
Parker received an Associate of Science in Agriculture degree in August 2019 from MSU-WP, graduating magna cum laude. She is currently studying agriculture, business finance and management at Missouri State University in Springfield.
During her time at MSU-WP, Parker served as president of the Student Government Association, was a member of the Student Ambassadors team in the admissions office and actively participated in the Postsecondary Agriculture Students organization, earning several awards at state and national competitions.
Academically, Parker was recognized several times on the MSU-WP Dean’s and Chancellor’s Lists. She also received a number of awards during the university’s annual Celebration of Leaders student awards ceremony, including Outstanding Student Ambassador, the Student Government Association Executive Leadership Award and the prestigious Public Affairs Fellow Award, the highest award a student can receive at MSU-WP.
“What sets Lyndsey apart is her heart to serve other people,” one nominator said. “Specifically, as SGA president, she was always looking for ways to bring out the best in other people and serve our campus and community.”
She led several student-backed initiatives, including food drives for Samaritan’s Outreach Center, adopting a city street to keep clean, participating in the annual Trunk-or-Treat event and volunteering at the local Boys & Girls Club.
“She challenged others to give back but also rolled up her sleeves and did not quit until the task was completed,” a nominator said. “She has a ‘can-do’ attitude that motivates others, and she leads by example.”
In her position as SGA president, Parker also demonstrated her commitment to serving others by connecting with current students, political leaders, university and campus administrators, and faculty and staff through her participation on several committees.
“She is fair, honest and listened to the needs of students while communicating those needs to the administration,” another nominator noted. “She provided a voice for all.”
Parker has continued to lead by example and volunteer her time since transferring to Springfield. She’s an active member of the Sigma Alpha professional agricultural sorority, Delta Tau Alpha agriculture honor society and the Collegiate Farm Bureau.
“Within these opportunities, Lyndsey has made a positive impact in her engagements and grown as a leader in the pursuit of her career goals in agriculture,” one of her nominators said.
Other recipients of the award this year include:
- Jamie Cayley, graduate student from Guatemala seeking a Master of Science in Mathematics and graduate certificates in forensic child psychology, statistics and research design and student mental health, family and community support;
- Alye Darter, a graduate student from Rogers, Ark., who is working on a Master of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders/Speech-Language Pathology;
- Allison Garrett, a senior from Nixa majoring in political science;
- Sarah Gray, a graduate student from Little Rock, Ark., who is seeking a Master of Science in Early Childhood and Family Development;
- Rachael Ingram, a senior from Kansas City majoring in cell and molecular biology.
The Citizen Scholar Award is given to students who have contributed to the university, advanced the university’s public affairs mission, and have significantly engaged in extra-curricular accomplishments and/or in significant service activities to the community.
Each recipient receives a crystal globe in recognition of the award, and their names are added to the Citizen Scholar Wall at Plaster Student Union on the Springfield campus.
For more information about the Citizen Scholar Award, visit studentaffairs.missouristate.edu/citizenscholaraward.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.