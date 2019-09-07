Now is the time to start planning fall and winter hiking adventures. Ozark National Scenic Riverways has a variety of trails for all ages to enjoy. Visitors can explore trails independently or can participate in several free hiking and trail-building events planned throughout the fall.
The fall hiking season will kick off with activities in the Round Spring area September 14, and continue with special activities nearly every weekend through November.
Plan accordingly when hiking or participating in any outdoor recreational activity. Hikers should take weather conditions into consideration and be prepared during all seasons. Drinking water, rain gear, map, snacks, flashlight and emergency supplies for starting a campfire are recommended. Always remember inform someone of your plans.
TRAIL ACTIVITIES
Sept. 14: Fall Kickoff and Trail Celebration
Explore the trails along the Upper Current River with park rangers and volunteers from the Ozark Trail Association, Team River Runner and Backcountry Horsemen as they prepare for the fall trail season. Meet at the north end of the pedestrian bridge at Round Spring at 9 a.m. to explore the Round Spring Spur of the Ozark Trail. A trail celebration will follow at 6 p.m. at the Bluff Top Pavilion at Echo Bluff State Park.
Sept. 28: National Public Lands Day activities
Ozarks National Scenic Riverways will celebrate by working on several trails in the park. Volunteering is an opportunity to spend time outside with family and friends, connect with neighbors and enjoy the benefits that come with the satisfaction of giving back. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Round Spring Ranger Station to work on small trail projects in the park. Bring a lunch.
Oct. 19: Ozark Trail Association Mega Trail Building Event at Round Spring
Join the Ozark Trail Association at Round Spring as volunteers finish building the new hiking trail from Round Spring to Echo Bluff State Park. Meet at 8 a.m. in the Round Spring campground. Free camping is available for volunteers participating in the event.
FALL HIKING SERIES
Oct. 5: Cedar Grove to Susie Nichols Cabin
John and Susie Nichols built their home in 1910, where Susie lived until her passing in 1959. Today the park has stabilized the structures to preserve the 60-year history of the Nichols Farm. Meet at 10 a.m. at Cedar Grove. This hike is 4 miles, round trip.
Oct. 13: Haunted Hike on the Round Spring Spur of the Ozark Trail
Meet at 10 a.m. on the pedestrian bridge at Round Spring to hike the Round Spring spur of the Ozark Trail. Participants will hike to Capps Hollow and visit with ghosts of former residents of the Shannon County Jail in Old Eminence. This hike is 6 miles, round trip.
Oct. 20: Fall Colors Hike
Enjoy spectacular fall colors along the Cave Spring Trail. Meet at 10 a.m. at Devils Well to hike 2.2 miles to Cave Spring. Hikers will return using the loop trail (2.7 miles) for a total of about 5 miles.
Oct. 26: Fall Hike from Owls Bend to Klepzig Mill/Rocky Falls
Meet at 10 a.m. at the Ozark Trail trailhead located at the end of Shannon County Road 533, south of Owls Bend access. Hikers can hike 5 miles to Klepzig Mill or continue to Rocky Falls for an 8 mile hike. The Ozark Trail Association will provide a one-way shuttle from Rocky Falls to Owls Bend. Call the Ranger Station at Round Spring at 573-323-8093 for more information.
Nov. 9: Hike to Honor Veterans
Meet at 10 a.m. at Rocky Falls for a brief flag ceremon. Pack a lunch and hike 2.5 miles on the Ozark Trail to the top of Stegall Mountain. Following lunch, participants will hike back to Rocky Falls.
Nov. 29: “Green Friday” Hike at Prairie Hollow Gorge
Participants are encouraged to spend the afternoon exploring one of the most scenic areas of Ozark National Scenic Riverways and get away from the bustling stampede of Black Friday shopping. Meet at 1 p.m. at Alley Spring General Store and self-shuttle to Prairie Hollow Gorge on V Highway east of Eminence. Participants are encouraged to bring sturdy hiking shoes, water bottle and be prepared for moderate hiking for about a mile.
For more information, contact Dave Tobey at 573-323-8093, visit the park’s Facebook page, or website at www.nps.gov/ozar.
