The Douglas County Health Department announces contact tracing has identified two locations for potential public exposure to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 in the county: from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 15 at Walmart in Ava, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Taco Bell in Ava, mask worn at all times and locations.
People visiting these locations during the dates and times identified are at said to be at low risk of contracting COVID-19, but should monitor themselves for symptoms. Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their health care provider regarding testing and take all necessary precautions to avoid exposing others, said health officials.
Ozark County Health Department officials reported that county's third confirmed case of coronavirus infection Monday morning. The patient is in isolation and close contacts have been notified, said officials.
Potential sites of exposure occurred the morning of July 13 at Bullseye/Lick Creek in Gainesville, and the afternoon of July 14, after 3 p.m., at Town & Country in Gainesville, mask worn, said officials.
Patrons of those locations present during those times should watch for symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, and fatigue. If symptoms are noticed, call a doctor and arrange to be tested, said officials.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 34,762
7,500-10,000: St. Louis County.
1,000-4,999: Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles, St. Louis City.
500-999: Boone, Buchanan, Clay, Greene, Jasper, Jefferson, McDonald, Newton.
100-499: Adair, Audrain, Barry, Butler, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Pettis, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Saline, Scott, St. Francois, Stoddard, Sullivan, Taney.
50-99: Andrew, Barton, Callaway, Gentry, Howell, Marion, Moniteau, Phelps, Pike, Warren, Webster, Wright.
25-49: Benton, Bollinger, Carroll, Cedar, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dallas, Douglas, Harrison, Henry, Livingston, Macon, Miller, Morgan, Nodaway, Osage, Ray, Ripley, Shannon, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Vernon, Washington.
10-24: Bates, Caldwell, Chariton, Daviess, DeKalb, Dent, Gasconade, Grundy, Howard, Lewis, Linn, Madison, Montgomery, Oregon, Ralls, Randolph, Reynolds, Scotland, St. Clair, Texas.
Deaths: 1,143.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 33,927
5,000-7,500: Washington.
1,000-4,999: Benton, Hot Spring, Jefferson, Lincoln, Pulaski, Sebastian.
500-999: Craighead, Crittenden, Faulkner, Johnson, Lee, Pope, Saline, Sevier, St. Francis, Yell.
100-499: Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Carroll, Chicot, Clark, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Crawford, Cross, Desha, Drew, Garland, Greene, Hempstead, Howard, Independence, Lawrence, Logan, Lonoke, Madison, Miller, Mississippi, Nevada, Ouachita, Phillips, Polk, Union, White.
50-99: Boone, Grant, Little River, Poinsett, Randolph, Sharp.
25-49: Baxter, Cleveland, Franklin, Izard, Jackson, Lafayette, Monroe, Perry, Pike, Prairie, Stone, Van Buren.
10-24: Dallas, Fulton, Marion, Montgomery, Newton, Scott, Searcy, Woodruff.
Deaths: 363.Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
