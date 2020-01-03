John Lee Pauli was born the son of John Fred Pauli and Alpha Bertha (Hayes) Pauli, on April 20, 1926, in Thayer, Mo., and departed this life on Dec. 25, 2019, at his home in Thayer, Mo., at the age of 93.
He was united in marriage on June 3, 1945, in Garfield, Mo., to Anna Christene Frey.
He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Anna Christene Pauli of the home in Thayer; two daughters Janet Bradshaw and husband Doyle of West Plains, Mo., and Leanna Johnson and husband Freddie Darrell of Mammoth Spring, Ark.; seven grandchildren Paul Bradshaw and wife Shelley, Steven Bradshaw and wife Brooke, Bradley Guy and wife Rhaquinda, Addison Guy, Angela Klem and husband Jeff, Darrell Johnson and wife Lori, and Dixie Reddish and husband Edmund; 26 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law Jewelene Grooms and Mary Jane Honeycutt; one brother-in-law Billy Frey and wife Linda; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, other relatives and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Alpha Pauli; one sister Agnes Pauli; mother and father-in-law Leamon and Martha Frey; two brothers-in-law Bobby Frey and Eddie Honeycutt; one sister-in-law Anna Jean Frey; and one granddaughter Chata Johnson.
John proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II.
He was a member of the Couch Community Worship Center for over 30 years, where he served as a member of the board. He continued to attend the worship center as health permitted.
John started his working life as a truck driver, but he eventually returned to the area to be a farmer. He farmed for 58 years. His grandsons worked on the farm and in the hayfields with him.
While he continued farming, John trained to be a carpenter with his uncle and became an A-1 carpenter. For 25 years, he built many houses in Thayer, Myrtle and the surrounding area.
One of John’s greatest loves was gospel music. As a child, his grandfather taught him to read and sing shape note music. He traveled near and far to see and perform gospel music with his quartet. In 1972, John brought the Missouri State Southern Gospel Music Convention to the area.
During his final illness, special care was given by Diane, hospice and all caregivers.
John was a good neighbor in the Bonds community and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Funeral service for John Lee Pauli were held Dec. 30, 2019, at the Carter Funeral Home Chapel in Thayer, Mo., with Reverend Steven Bradshaw and Reverend Scott Tooley officiating.
Burial was in Pleasant Hill Cemetery with service under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc. in Thayer, Missouri.
