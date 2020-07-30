George David Wiltfong passed from this earth in Kansas City, Mo., to a far better place on July 19, 2020. David was born Oct. 7, 1932, in Bethel, Kan., to Edgar and Helen Wiltfong. They later
moved to a farm in southern Howell County, Mo., where he worked as a milk hauler for the
local dairy farmers and with the construction crew that built the new West Plains High School.
There he met Margret Eades, and on Oct. 20, 1956, he married Margret, the love of his life for the next 64 years. He was a paratrooper in the Army; an ironworker supervisor in Kansas City until his retirement in 1993.
He was also a Master Gardener, a master storyteller, an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a
much loved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, one brother Dale, brother-in-law Henry Miller and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Chick and Dollie Eades.
He is survived by his wife Margret; son Paul (Regina); son Douglas (Pamela); grandchildren Hannah, Logan, Heather (Chad), Abram and great-granddaughter Kendra; sisters Jean Miller and Sarah Cornett; brother-in-law James Eades (Linda) and many nieces and nephews.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, you may donate to a charity of your choice in memory of David.
