West Vue Nursing Home officials have clarified the name of the facility referenced in a previous news release from public health officials regarding a connection with a person who tested positive for the new coronavirus.
That facility, previously referred to as "West Vue Green House No. 1" is West Vue Green House, Sleepy Oak Place, according to West Vue President and CEO Jalynn Meidell.
She added that a misunderstanding led to the usage of "No. 1" in reference to the home, which caused confusion among family and community members.
Test results are still coming in, but those results that have returned thus far are all still negative, said Meidell. Of the staff and residents who continue to await results, none are showing any symptoms of COVID-19, she added.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 15,390
5,000: St. Louis County.
1,000-4,999: Kansas City, St. Louis City.
500-999: Buchanan, Jackson, St. Charles.
100-499: Audrain, Boone, Cass, Clay, Franklin, Greene, Jefferson, Pulaski, Saline, Scott, Stoddard.
50-99: Adair, Cape Girardeau, Cole, Dunklin, Gentry, Jasper, Johnson, Lafayette, Lincoln, Mississippi, Pemiscot, Pettis.
25-49: Andrew, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Christian, Joplin, McDonald, Moniteau, New Madrid, Newton, Pike, St. Francois, Warren.
10-24: Bates, Benton, Clinton, Henry, Howell, Linn, Montgomery, Nodaway, Randolph, Ray, Ripley, Ste. Genevieve, Taney, Vernon, Washington, Webster, Wright.
Deaths: 860
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 10,816
1,000-4,999: Benton, Pulaski, Washington.
500-999: Crittenden, Jefferson, Lincoln, St. Francis.
100-499: Carroll, Craighead, Faulkner, Garland, Lee, Pope, Saline, Sebastian, Sevier, Union, Yell.
50-99: Cleburne, Cross, Greene, Johnson, Lawrence, Lonoke, Madison, Miller, Mississippi, Nevada, Sharp, White.
25-49: Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Drew, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Independence, Little River, Phillips, Poinsett, Polk, Randolph, Van Buren.
10-24: Baxter, Cleveland, Conway, Desha, Grant, Izard, Logan, Ouachita, Perry, Stone.
Deaths: 171
No cases reported: Calhoun.
