The Missouri FFA Association awarded West Plains FFA a Gold Emblem, a Top Chapter Award. Only 10% of state chapters receive a top chapter designation each year. Model of Innovation winners and rankings will be announced at a summer event.
The National Chapter Award Program is designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasize growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership. This award is sponsored by FCS Financial. The West Plains FFA advisors are Sarah Elrod, Jay Hale and Tonya Jedlicka.
The West Plains FFA growing leaders activities included a program called Career Success. During National FFA Week, members invited local agricultural businesses to speak to the chapter and learned about local agricultural career opportunities.
Chapter activities in the strengthening agriculture category included Parent Night. West Plains FFA and their alumni chapter invited new FFA members, their parents and community members to learn about their chapter. Members shared their FFA experiences and how attendees could become involved.
For the building communities category, the chapter hosted Can Food Film Night. During FFA Week, members worked with a local movie theater to collect non-perishable food items. The items were accepted as admission and were donated to the local Bridges program.
The top chapters compete for the National FFA Chapter Award. Winners will be announced this fall at the 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.
The Missouri FFA has 25,945 members representing 348 chapters. The national organization has more than 700,000 members representing 8,612 chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
