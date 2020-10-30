Dwayne Hollingshead

Dwayne Leo Hollingshead, age 50, of West Plains, Mo., passed away quietly Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at home. Dwayne was born Jan. 5, 1970.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents James and Joyce Hollingshead, and his aunt Elaine Hollingshead.
He is survived by his fiancée Aletta Tiger, his sons Dwayne Preston Hollingshead and Samuel, his mother Brenda Faye Hollingshead, his aunts Linda and Sue Akley, his uncle James Hollingshead, many cousins and great cousins, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
