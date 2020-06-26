The First General Baptist Church at 2507 Railroad Drive, Willow Springs, will host a meat smoke-off competition and fireworks display July 5.
People competing in the smoke-off can begin to show up at 11 a.m. at the church. There will be $300 available in prize money.
Food and drinks will be served at 7 p.m. and the public is encouraged to show up at that time with their own chairs.
The fireworks show will begin after 9 p.m.
To enter the smoke-off competition, register online at www.fgbconline.org.
For more information, call 417-252-0916.
