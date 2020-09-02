Stewart L. Pringle, 47, of Willow Springs, died of injuries suffered when his car hit a tree at 3:15 p.m. Monday on Highway 181 in Douglas County, 5 miles south of Cabool, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. J.J. Smith with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Pringle was northbound in a 2005 Chevrolet Impala that ran off the right side of the road, where it struck the tree. Pringle was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows that at 3:58 p.m., he was pronounced dead at the scene by Douglas County Coroner Rick Miller.
Tpr. Smith was assisted on the scene by Cpl. J.S. Cunningham and Tpr. S.D. Goostree.
Pringle’s death marks the 25th traffic fatality in the nine-county Troop G area for 2020, compared to 26 during the same time frame last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.