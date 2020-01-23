Chris Herbolsheimer of West Plains has been hired as the West Plains Daily Quill’s new sports writer.
He is a lifelong resident of the city; he was born in the West Plains Memorial Hospital, now Ozarks Medical Center, and graduated from West Plains High School.
Herbolsheimer is married to Sylvia Hershenson who teaches gifted education at the West Plains R-7 School District. They are both active locally and feel the responsibility of doing their part to better their community.
“The sports section is a great place for positive engagement with the community,” said Herbolsheimer. “National sporting news is great, but the local athletes are the heart.”
He added that he hopes to continue the great work that has done by West Plains Daily Quill sports writers of the past, and expand that coverage into new areas.
"As the former sports editor, covering local athletes and working with coaches is near and dear to my heart, and I am confident that Chris feels the same way,” said Quill General Manager/Managing Editor Allison Skinner.
“We are looking to expand our coverage,” Skinner reiterated. “Chris will be reaching out to all area coaches, but I also encourage anyone with church, travel league and other sporting events to contact him, as well, with any information on games not associated with local schools so we can better do our jobs of covering local games. We also plan to work closely with the owners of Legit Speedway to highlight local drivers on the track."
Herbolsheimer has also been involved with the Avenue Theatre for many years, and is currently directing a production of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.