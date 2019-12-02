John Cline

Funeral services for John Alfred Cline, 86, Koshkonong, Mo., were held at 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Cline passed away at 1:20 a.m., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Ozarks Medical Center.
He was born Nov. 4, 1933, at Koshkonong, Mo., to John P. Cline and Lorene Dills Cline. On July 3, 1953, he was married at East Peoria, Ill., to Ruthie Kelso. Before his retirement, he worked at Caterpillar.
Mr. Cline loved his family; he enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing slots. John was a hardworking man. His goal when he retired was to farm and build his own house, both of which he accomplished both with the help of his son Terry and son-in-law Dale. Mr. Cline attended Shiloh Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife Ruthie Cline, of the family home; two children Terry Cline and wife Nancy, Rover, Mo., and Tracy Leitner and husband Dale, Birch Tree, Mo.; daughter-in-law Alma Cline; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents, one son Jerry Cline, one great-grandson Samuel Wynn, one brother Lonnie Cline and one sister Wanda Tauber preceded him in death.
Mr. Cline lay in state from 5 until 9 p.m. on Sunday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Visitation was held from 1 until 2 p.m. on Monday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial was in the Redburn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Easter Seals or Shriners Hospitals for Children and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.