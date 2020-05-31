Sandra L. Becky, 69, of Cherokee Village, Ark., died of injuries suffered in a car crash at 5:07 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 62 near Saddle Club Road, in Ash Flat in Sharp County, according to a report submitted to the Arkansas State Police.
Sgt. Jeremy D. Stevens with the Ash Flat Police Department reported Becky was westbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Impala when she lost control of her vehicle. The Impala reportedly traveled off the right side of the road, struck a culvert and overturned, throwing the driver from the vehicle.
The report shows Becky was taken to White River Medical Center in Batesville, Ark., where she succumbed to her injuries.
This fatality marks the 207th traffic fatality in Arkansas for 2020, compared to 174 fatalities during the same time frame last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.