Two area women are counted among 209 students to graduate from Quincy University at the close of the spring semester.
Meaghan Cavallero, of Thayer, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry Forensic Science, and Cassandra O’Dell, of West Plains, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Quincy University has postponed its spring 2020 commencement ceremony to Sept. 5. The ceremony will be held outside at the stadium in Quincy, Ill., weather permitting, and be split into three separate ceremonies to meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevent and local health department guidelines and social distancing.
Founded in 1860 by Franciscan friars, Quincy University (www.quincy.edu) is celebrating 160 years as a Catholic, co-educational, liberal arts, residential university. Quincy University offers undergraduate, graduate, and adult education programs that integrate liberal arts, active learning, practical experience and Franciscan values.
For more information, contact the Quincy University Office of Community Relations by calling 217-228-5275.
