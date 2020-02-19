The Moody Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual membership meeting and fish fry at 5 p.m. March 7 at the Moody Community Center, off of E Highway in Moody.
The event is also a fundraiser for the department, and auctioneer John Leslein will take bids on goods, services, restaurant meals and other items donated from local and area businesses.
There is no cost to attend, but annual dues will be collected and donations are welcome. Fried fish and chicken nuggets will be served, plus hush puppies and other sides contributed by members, potluck-style.
All money raised will be used for the operation of the fire department, organizers said.
For more information and to see items available at the auction, follow the “Annual Membership Meeting” event page hosted on Facebook by Moody Volunteer Fire Department 2019.
