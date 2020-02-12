The Museum of Imagination in Brockwell, Ark., will present a "Day of Whimsy,' a show of amulet necklaces and suncatchers, magical woodcarvings and floral faeries, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22.
Those who have never visited the museum are in for a treat, say museum officials.
In addition to all the “wonderful and curious” items and artifacts at the museum of natural science, recognized by the Arkansas Museum Association, museum Director Barbara Knight occasionally hosts visiting displays from artists and collectors, officials note.
This exhibit will showcase works by artists Carla and Michael Quataert and Kat McGuire.
Carla Quataert designs and creates uniquely beautiful jewelry and suncatchers using a variety of the earth’s treasures, many of which are believed by some to hold power and energy or shamanic properties. Michael Quataert carves whimsical castles and fairy homes from cottonwood tree bark. Michael's carvings have won best of show at the state fair several times. His imagination makes each carving and Christmas ornament a unique creation.
McGuire fashions floral faeries which she personalizes with names and personalities. She is a budding new artist who is making her debut at this event. Her creativity and ingenuity in designing her 3- to 6-inch sprites will delight the public, officials assure.
The Museum of Imagination is located on 25 Chapel Hill Rd in Brockwell, Ark., near Melbourne. Exhibits at the privately-owned facility include minerals, fossils, snakeskins, insects and spiders. Admission is free.
For further information, contact Museum Director Barbra Knight 870-895-2087.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.