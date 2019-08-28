The search for a 3-year-old girl who was reported missing in Mtn. Grove Tuesday evening has ended with the recovery of the child's body from a pond near her home, reports the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop G, Willow Springs.
At about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the child, Vivian Fitzenrider, walked away from her home on Oakview Lane, said Sgt. Jeff Kinder, Troop G public information officer. More than 200 first responders and citizen volunteers conducted an extensive search overnight, stopping at 7:12 a.m. Wednesday with the discovery of the child's body in the pond.
A trooper with the patrol's marine enforcement division made the discovery, said Kinder
"It is a tragedy that no one is prepared for and an outcome nobody ever wants. Our prayers now are with Vivian's family, friends and community," said a spokesman for the Mtn. Grove Fire Department in a statement made just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.
He praised the volunteers from the community who turned out to aid police, fire and sheriff's departments in the search for the child that began when she was reported missing Tuesday evening.
"This is what makes Mtn. Grove the most wonderful place on earth. The Mtn. Grove Fire Department brags on our community and we are never ever disappointed," said the spokesman. "I know we all hoped that she would be found safe, but it is not what God had planned. Now we are asking our community to wrap this family in prayers for peace and understanding in the coming days and forward from there."
Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday the Mtn. Grove Fire Department posted a photo of Vivian on social media, alerting the public that she was missing from the area around 13th Street and Oakview Lane. Two hours later, the department reported 200 community members had turned up to search for the girl.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death is being conducted by investigators of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, the Mtn. Grove Police Department and the Wright County Sheriff’s Department.
