Charlotte Shipley

Funeral services for Charlotte Eloise Shipley, 76, West Plains, Mo. will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Shipley passed away at 4:23 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Ozarks Medical Center.
She was born Oct. 2, 1943, at Fort Scott, Kan., to Jess and Lilly Shaffer. On Oct. 2, 1998, she was married at Gamaliel, Ark., to Freddy “Max” Shipley, who preceded her in death on June 12, 2010. Before her retirement, Mrs. Shipley worked at DRS. She loved her family and bluegrass music.
She is survived by six children Tammy Marshell, West Plains, Penny Colorado, Ozark, Mo., Chris Shipley and wife, Sheryl, West Plains, Cindy Eckenrode, West Plains, Missy Callender and husband, Sherman, Gillette, Wyo. and Bill Noll, Hocomo, Mo.; 13 grandchildren Amanda, Aaron, Timmy, Josh, Brianna, Sherlaina, Sabrina, Cianna, Nolen, Jason, Randa, Brook and Brad; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband, and son-in-law Roger Marshell, preceded her in death.
Visitation services will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be at Ball Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Ball Cemetery and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.