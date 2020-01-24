Kiara Holden, 14, West Plains. Died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- The beginning of the end
- West Plains High School mourns death of freshman Kiara Holden
- Semi hits car on north U.S. 63; Dora woman killed
- Early-morning blaze destroys Moody home
- Peace Valley woman shares experience with alpha-gal syndrome
- Changes coming to Southern Hills Shopping Center
- Abuse charges filed after questionable bruises found on child
- Suspect arrested in Willow Springs crime spree
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
- Man flown to Springfield for treatment after head-on crash Tuesday
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.