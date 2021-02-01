Graveside services for Billie Shelton, 100, Springfield, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Shelton passed away at 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at The Gardens Assisted Living, Springfield, Mo., after a long and fruitful life. She was just three months shy of reaching the age of 101.
She was born in 1920 in Willow Springs, Mo., to Walter Light and Viola Whited Light. Born into a large family of 12, Billie was second to the youngest and the last of her siblings to pass away.
Billie met her husband, William E. Shelton, while she was a senior in high school. He was the music director at Willow Springs High School. They were married soon after she graduated and were married for 47 years. William died of liver and colon cancer in Springfield, Oct. 13, 1985.
Billie and Bill lived in many places in Missouri, including Buffalo, Kansas City and North Kansas City. In 1952 they moved to southern California and lived in Montebello, Whittier and Brea until 1973, when they returned to Pomona, Mo., to retire.
William built a home in Pomona and they lived together there until his death. Billie moved to West Plains and then to Springfield.
Billie and William were active in church and music and sang together often. She was an active and talented seamstress and quilter. Billie was an excellent cook, loved tending to flowers and a large garden in her earlier years in North Kansas City. She and William took up oil painting and became quite skilled at putting their ideas on canvas.
She is survived by two daughters Janet Turner and husband Kevin, and Cathy Jeffery and husband Hal; one son, William D. Shelton and special friend, Patty Prentice; four grandchildren Jon Shelton and wife Marci, Brian Shelton and wife Sara, Stephanie Terwilliger and husband Mark, and Joe Arns and wife Kristi; seven great-grandchildren Jeremy, Adrienna and Joseph Arns, Travis Shelton, Chloe Morse, and Logan and Garrett Olbrich; one great-great-grandson Aiden Hansen; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband, six brothers and five sisters preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Haven Hospice, Springfield, Mo., and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
