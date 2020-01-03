Doris “Sue” Coats Grooms was born Jan. 29, 1944, and passed away Dec. 29, 2019, at the age of 75 years 11 months.
Sue was the daughter of Thurman Earl and Lela Louise (Grooms) Coats. On Nov. 21, 1964, Sue married the love of her life, James Clyde Grooms, who cared for her devotedly after she suffered two strokes in 2001.
Sue is survived by her husband James, of the family home in Couch; son James Clinton (Terri) Grooms, Marshfield, Mo.; daughter Elizabeth “Colleen” (Melvin) Snethern, Couch, Mo.; grandchildren Elizabeth (Floyd) Baxter, Myrtle, Mo., William (Ruby) Snethern, Thayer, Mo., Emily Jo Grooms, Marshfield, Mo.; and four great-grandchildren Wyatt Baxter, Zilynn Snethern, Kaleigh Baxter and Zinlee Snethern.
Also surviving are her siblings Warren (Hasteltine) Coats, Mammoth Spring, Ark., Roy (Roberta) Coats, House Springs, Mo., Lois Huddleston, West Plains, Mo., Janie Flynn, Mammoth Spring, Ark., and Nora Coats, Thayer, Mo.; sisters-in-law, Kay (J.L.) Case, Foristell, Mo., and Ella (Frank) Goans, Republic, Mo., and many nieces, nephews, cousins and a multitude of friends.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents Thurman and Louise Coats, brother-in-law Jack Flynn, niece Julie Noakes and nephews Steve Case and Tim King.
Sue was a 1961 graduate of Thayer High School and then she graduated from Burge Protestant School of Nursing in 1964. Sue worked at St. Louis Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, Mo., West Plains Memorial Hospital, Alton School where she was school nurse, and Chastain’s Nursing Home. However, Sue’s favorite job was 24 years of teaching the health occupations class at the Current River Area Vocational School in Doniphan, Mo.
Some of Sue’s hobbies were crocheting, embroidering and sewing, but most of all, especially in the last few years, she enjoyed her family immensely, although she wasn’t able to do as much with them as she would have liked.
Sue was not a complainer and continued to fight her cancer until the very end. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to OMC-Cancer Treatment Center in West Plains, Mo.
Funeral services for Doris Sue Grooms were held at 2 p.m. Jan. 1, 2020, at the Carter Funeral Home Chapel in Thayer, Mo., with Pastor Pam Ekey and Melvin Snethern officiating.
Burial was in Thayer Cemetery in Thayer, Mo., with services under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc. in Thayer.
