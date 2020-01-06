Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) Foundation’s Cancer Treatment Fund just got a significant boost.
The charity fund is the beneficiary of a gift of more than $10,000 from Mary and Jeff Schrag and Physical Therapy Specialists Clinic (PTSC) in honor of Mary’s father, Judge William (Bill) R. Hass, and her longtime friend, West Plains businesswoman Marianna Hoover-Hicks.
Monies from the gift will go to provide all patients, caregivers, staff and those in the community an opportunity to have an enjoyable place to sit and reflect in the Healing Garden adjacent to the Shaw Building at OMC, said officials.
Donors like Mary and Jeff Schrag and PTSC have contributed to positive change in the West Plains region for a multiplicity of years, foundation officials note, adding that, in many instances, including the Schrags’ donation, the gifts are made in honor of others who have also contributed to the betterment of the area.
Mary and Jeff’s gift links two impressive, unique, Ozarkers out of love for each and their shared diagnoses — cancer, said officials, adding Judge Hass and Marianna’s qualities were never negatively impacted by the challenges that treatment brings.
“When the judge and Marianna were informed of the gift to the OMC Cancer Treatment Center, each was delighted that other folks’ quality of life would be eased by this gift,” said Carol Silvey, OMC Foundation vice president of advancement.
“This significant gift by Mary and Jeff Schrag to the OMC Foundation, designated for use in the Healing Garden, will be another step toward enhanced facilities at OMC,” Silvey continued. “With over 360,000 patients in 2019 receiving treatment at OMC, more than 7,000 of whom were cancer patients, any gift that benefits cancer patients in the present and future is a significant gift; and on behalf of the OMC Foundation, we gratefully accept this gift.”
Judge Hass, a respected member of the Missouri Bar and 37th Circuit Bar Association, as well as other legal groups, was a lifetime resident of Thayer until recently. Those who knew him say he practiced law with honesty, conviction, insight, humility and wisdom, attributes that carried over into the organizations with which he was affiliated and causes in which he believed and supported.
Hoover-Hicks was one of the first women in business in the West Plains region. As the owner and operator of the Ozark Regional Stockyards, Hoover-Hicks demonstrated the characteristics of friendliness, efficiency, commitment and business acumen, said Mary. Hoover-Hicks remains active in the Business and Professional Women organization and in her church.
PTSC was founded by Mary Schrag in 1992 and has clinics in West Plains and Mtn. Grove.
The Ozarks Medical Center Foundation, established in 1998 as a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) with a local board of directors, serves as a liaison between the donor and OMC to assist the hospital in providing excellent healthcare to the communities it serves.
For more information or to make a gift to the OMC Foundation call 853-5200.
