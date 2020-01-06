CELEBRATING A GIFT of over $10,000 given to Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) Foundation’s Cancer Treatment Fund in honor of Judge William (Bill) R. Hass and Marianna Hoover-Hicks, donors Mary and Jeff Schrag and representatives of Physical Therapy Specialists Clinic and OMC Foundation gather with honorees and family members. Seated: Jeanne Hass, left, with husband and honoree, the late Judge Hass. Second row: Ronnica Warren, Ashley Casad, Hoover-Hicks, Mary Schrag and Carol Silvey. Third Row: Vince Beam, Cameron Casad holding Merritt Casad, Chris Green, Jeff Schrag and Rob Coxx.