Elsie Annie Miller was born on Dec. 30, 1925, in Summersville, Mo., to Oscar L. and Mary F. (Schick) Anderson, and passed away on Jan. 23, 2021 in Springfield, Mo.
Annie was united in marriage to Orval Lee Miller on April 25, 1945. To this union two children were born, Robert Lee Miller and Leonard Dale Miller.
She worked as a teacher at Columbia Schoolhouse and Bell Schoolhouse, as a sleeve-setter at Angelica Uniforms, and later as the city clerk in Mtn. View until her retirement. Annie and Orval were members of the Arroll Community Church for many years, and she later attended the church of Christ in Mtn. View.
Preceding her in death were her parents Oscar and Mary Anderson; her husband Orval Lee Miller; five siblings Hugh Anderson, Audrey Phillips, Fern Easton and infant brothers Ivan and Dean Anderson; daughter-in-law Gwen Miller; and great-grandson Darrin Joseph Davis.
Annie is survived by her two sons Robert Lee Miller and Leonard Dale Miller, one sister Marietta Holden, two grandchildren Beth Ann Davis and husband Mark and Amy Lee Miller, and two great-grandchildren Robert Gene Davis and Janie Suzanne Davis, all of whom reside in Mtn. View, Mo., as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Annie enjoyed sewing, bowling and traveling when her health allowed. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the highest joy in her life. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
"Strength and honor are her clothing. She shall rejoice in the time to come.” - Proverbs 31:25
Private family graveside services will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery, Mtn. View, Mo., under the direction of Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Annie. Condolences may be expressed at www.yarbermortuary.com.
