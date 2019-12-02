Todd Alan Watson, 48, Eldon. Died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. Phillips Funeral Home, Eldon.
Nancy Jane Reed, 54, Mtn. View. Died at 12:13 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Springfield. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
Wanda L. Christen, 77, Willow Springs. Died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in West Plains. Willow Funeral Home, Willow Springs.
Dianna Eileen Courtney, 72, Pottersville. Died at 6:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Cox South Medical Center, Springfield. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Ronnie Eugene Grogan, 62, Willow Springs. Died at 10:52 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Ozarks Medical Center, West Plains. Yarber Mortuary, Willow Springs.
