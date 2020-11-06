In an effort to bring joy and a touch of normalcy to the end of a tough year, the Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce will carry on with plans for its annual Christmas parade — with some slight adjustments.
Themed “Stronger Together,” the parade will start at 4 p.m. Dec. 12, and make its way down Porter Wagoner Boulevard from Girdley Street near city hall to People’s Park on Broadway. The route has been changed to allow spectators plenty of space to accommodate social distancing between families and groups, said organizers.
“We would like to bring some joy to the end of this challenging year and hope for an uplifting holiday season,” said chamber Director Jessica Collins. “In order to move forward with our plans, it will be the responsibility of each person attending the parade to protect each other by social distancing. We are asking our community to cooperate with all safety measures as we try to get back to some normalcy in our lives.”
Emphasizing the strong sense of community support the chamber has promoted since spring with window clings and social media hashtags, Collins added, “As we have stated many times, we are stronger together!”
All those who wish to participate in the parade must register in advance, said officials, stressing that walk-up entries will not be allowed.
Lineup and safety instructions will be given to entries when they register. Parade entry forms are available at the Chamber office, 401 Jefferson Ave.
A panel of judges from neighboring communities will evaluate parade floats on originality, workmanship and relevance to the parade theme. First and second place prizes will be awarded in three categories: Commercial, Religious and Miscellaneous, plus there will be an overall grand prize.
