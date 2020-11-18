On Monday, the Howell County Health Department reported 39 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 2,142, of which 134 are known to be active. The cases were counted between Saturday and Monday.
The 14-day positivity rate is 29.89%, up 1.21% from a week prior. Public health officials say a 5% positive test rate is ideal for controlling the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Seven Howell County residents are hospitalized for treatment of complications relating to the disease, and no new deaths are reported. In the two weeks that have transpired since Nov. 2, the numbers of current COVID-related hospitalizations has gone up by six, deaths are up by seven and active cases are down by 30.
Of the latest cases, 24 are in West Plains, six in Mtn. View, three in Willow Springs, two in Peace Valley and one each in Pomona, Pottersville, Moody and Caulfield. Twenty are said to be community spread, or of unknown origin, and 19 are linked to known cases.
•
Between Nov. 8 and Nov. 15, West Plains R-7 Schools reported a total of seven of its 3,130 students and staff tested positive for coronavirus and 40 were in quarantine for exposure.
Three of the positive cases were identified at West Plains High School, two at West Plains Elementary and one each at West Plains Middle School.
In quarantine are 31 at at West Plains Elementary, 13 at West Plains High School and nine at West Plains Middle School.
Positive cases are down districtwide from the week before, when 16 staff/students were confirmed with the virus, 10 at the high school, three at West Plains Elementary, two at the middle school and one at South Fork.
Quarantined individuals are also down from the previous week, when 32 staff/students were reported, 16 of them at the high school, nine at the middle school, six at the elementary school and one at South Fork.
•
On Monday, Shannon County Health Center officials reported the COVID-related deaths of three nursing home residents over the course of the past two weeks, between the ages of 66 and 89.
To date, the county has reported 12 such deaths, six of which have been reported within the last two weeks.
Between Friday and Monday, 10 new cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in county residents ranging from childhood to age 78, bringing the total number of cases reported to 401. Of those, 36 are currently active and two are hospitalized.
The county’s overall test positivity rate is 27.28%. With 71 positive results confirmed out of 161 tests given since Nov. 2, the 14-day positivity rate for the county is 44.1%.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 248,886.
Change from last report: Up 5,717.
35,000+: St. Louis County.
10,000-19,999: Greene, Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles, St. Louis City.
5,000-9,999: Boone, Cole, Jefferson.
1,000-4,999: Barry, Buchanan, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cooper, Crawford, Dunklin, Franklin, Howell, Jasper, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, McDonald, Miller, Moniteau, New Madrid, Newton, Nodaway, Perry, Pettis, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Scott, St. Francois, Stoddard, Stone, Taney, Washington, Webster.
500-999: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Barton, Benton, Bollinger, Clinton, Dallas, Henry, Livingston, Madison, Mississippi, Morgan, Osage, Pemiscot, Pike, Ray, Ste. Genevieve, Sullivan, Texas, Vernon, Warren, Wright.
100-499: Atchison, Bates, Caldwell, Carroll, Carter, Cedar, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gasconade, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Holt, Howard, Iron, Knox, Lewis, Linn, Macon, Maries, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Ozark, Putnam, Ralls, Reynolds, Ripley, Schuyler, Scotland, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, Wayne.
Under 100: Mercer, Worth.
Deaths: 3,453.
Change from last report: Up 67.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 134,348.
Change from last report: Up 4,030.
10,000+: Benton, Washington, Pulaski.
5,000-9,999: Craighead, Sebastian.
1,000-4,999: Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Chicot, Crawford, Crittenden, Faulkner, Garland, Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Lawrence, Lee, Lincoln, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, Poinsett, Pope, Saline, Sevier, St. Francis, Union, White, Yell.
500-999: Arkansas, Ashley, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Drew. Franklin, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Little River, Logan, Madison, Ouachita, Phillips, Polk, Randolph, Sharp.
Under 500: Bradley, Calhoun Cleveland, Dallas, Desha, Fulton, Grant, Lafayette, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Perry, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Stone, Van Buren, Woodruff.
Deaths: 2,225.
Change from last report: Up 77.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
