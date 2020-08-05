Registration for new students entering grades preschool through 12 in the Alton School District will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Thursday at Alton Elementary School.
Students who are new to the district must bring with them a birth certificate and complete immunization records.
For information about registration requirements or procedures for the beginning of the year, call the district, 417-778-7217.
