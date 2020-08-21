Carl McMurtrey

Carl Otis McMurtrey, age 75, a long-time resident of Dora, Mo., died on Aug. 18, 2020, in Springfield, Mo.
Carl was survived by his wife Virginia; his children Rose (Dave) White, Gary, and Victoria (Ashley) Wiggs. He is also survived by his sisters Jean Louise (Ernest) Anderson, Debra (Ralph) Boling and Diana McMurtrey. He was very proud of his grandchildren Erin, Kevin, Logan and Anthony, as well as his many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Jimmie and Kenneth.
Carl was born in Wichita, Kan., on Dec. 17, 1944, to Walter Eugene and Lillie Edith Hubbard McMurtrey. He graduated from Parkhill High School in Parkville, Mo. After attending Central Missouri State University, he obtained his Airframe & Powerplant Certification in Seattle, Wash.
He was married to Virginia Rose Gaskell on June 10, 1967, and they celebrated 53 years of marriage this year.
Over the years, Carl worked at Boeing in aircraft assembly, and also worked as a dairy farmer, owned his own road and bridge construction company, and was the owner-operator of a trucking company. He drove for Mercer Transportation for over 25 years.
Carl never met a stranger and invited many people home to dinner or for dessert, usually as a surprise to his wife. He always had a story to tell, whether you wanted to hear it or not. He was well known for his generosity and would give you the shirt off of his back. Hopefully you liked plaid, because that was all he wore.
Arrangements for cremation and services are through Carter Funeral Home of West Plains. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sweeton Pond Cemetery, c/o Virginia McMurtrey, RR1 Box 2880, Dora, MO 65637.
Graveside service will be held at Sweeton Pond Cemetery in Dora, Mo., on Saturday, Aug. 22, 1 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no visitation, but family will be available after services. Since Carl is no longer with us, it wouldn’t be a party anyway.
