On Thursday, Howell County Health Department officials reported 22 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection.
Using estimated figures, the 14-day positivity rate is about 36.5%, up 6.6% from a week ago.
Public health officials say a 5% positivity rate is ideal for controlling the spread of the virus, and in West Plains, a mask requirement will remain in place at least through Feb. 2, unless that rate falls below 5% for seven consecutive days, at which point the city government could choose to rescind it.
One new death was counted, according to the University of Missouri Extension dashboard for the county, bringing the total to date to 77. That dashboard also shows cases have gone up 103.45% from eight to 14 days ago. Of the 264 cases counted in the last two weeks, 177 are known to be active; to date, 2,613 cases have been counted since April.
Of the 22 newest cases 12 are in West Plains, three each in Willow Springs and Mtn. View, two in Koshkonong and one each in Pomona and Peace Valley.
Thirteen county residents require hospital care for COVID-19 complications. At this time last week, 13 of 149 patients with active cases were hospitalized.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 334,704.
Change from last report: 6,498.
50,000+: St. Louis County.
25,000-44,999: Kansas City.
20,000-24,999: St. Charles.
10,000-19,999: Boone, Greene, Jackson, Jefferson, St. Louis City.
5,000-9,999: Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, St. Francois.
1,000-4,999: Adair, Audrain, Barry, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Cass, Christian, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dunklin, Henry, Howell, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Madison. Marion, McDonald, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Newton, Nodaway, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Pettis, Phelps, Pike, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Scott, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, Stone, Taney, Texas, Warren, Washington, Webster.
500-999: Andrew, Barton, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Carroll, Dallas, Dent, Gasconade, Grundy, Howard, Livingston, Macon, Osage, Pike, Ralls, Ray, Ripley, Sullivan, Texas, Vernon, Wayne, Wright.
100-499: Atchison, Caldwell, Carter, Cedar, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, DeKalb, Douglas, Gentry, Harrison, Hickory, Holt, Iron, Knox, Lewis, Linn, Maries, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Ozark, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair.
Under 100: Mercer, Worth.
Deaths: 4,450.
Change from last report: Up 67.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 174,325.
Change from last report: 2,237.
15,000+: Pulaski, Washington.
10,000-14,999: Benton.
5,000-9,999: Craighead, Faulkner, Jefferson, Saline, Sebastian.
1,000-4,999: Arkansas, Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Chicot, Clay, Columbia, Crawford, Crittenden, Drew, Garland, Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Johnson, Lawrence, Lee, Lincoln, Logan, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, Nevada, Phillips, Poinsett, Pope, Randolph, Sevier, St. Francis, Union, White, Yell.
500-999: Ashley, Bradley, Clark, Cleburne, Conway, Cross, Desha, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Little River, Madison, Ouachita, Polk, Sharp, Stone.
Under 500: Calhoun, Cleveland, Dallas, Lafayette, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Newton, Perry, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Van Buren, Woodruff.
Deaths: 2,786.
Change from last report: Up 34.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
