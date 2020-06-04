Zaydynn Michael Tubbs was like many two-year-old boys until one day last month, things began to take a turn.
Zaydynn’s mother Cassaundra Tubbs noticed that on May 11 that his gums started to bleed. She didn’t think much of it at first because he had fallen and had hit his mouth eariler. Zaydynn seemed fine until a couple of days later when he began to look pale and feel sick. He was taken to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains for testing.
“I thought he just had a virus or something,” Cassaundra said, but she could never imagine what the doctor was about to tell her. Zaydynn was diagnosed with B-Cell Leukemia, He was then rushed to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, where the diagnosis was confirmed. He underwent blood platelet transfusions to keep him stabilized and a few days later he was transported to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., where he would begin intensive chemotherapy treatments for the next six to eight weeks. According to Cassaundra, the chemotherapy treatments could last anywhere from six months to two-and-a-half years.
Cassaundra said she has been with Zaydynn ever since it begun and hasn’t even been home. Her husband Steven Tubbs has also stayed with them until he had to go back home to West Plains and help take care of Zaydynn’s older brother and sister.
“He misses his brother and sister and his dad a lot,” she said.
She says it has been hard because of the restrictions put in place at the hospitals because of the coronavirus pandemic, it has kept movements and visitations to a minimum.
But even with these restrictions Zaydynn has received a lot of support from not only friends and family but also from strangers.
“He’s a trooper,” Cassaundra said. “We are wanting a lot of prayer for him.”
In order to help offset the loss of income, since Cassaundra had to stop working, and other expenses, Cassaundra started a group and a fundraising page on Facebook to inform people of Zaydynn’s progress and also to help raise money. Zaydynn’s grandmother Lori Garcia also started a GoFundMe page for people to donate to.
Zaydynn will turn three-years-old on June 29 and his mother hopes to do something special for him on his birthday, if it’s possible.
For more information go to their Facebook page @Zaydynn Michael Tubbs Leukemia Journey or call 417-293-6887. To donate go to the www.gofundme.com and type Zaydynn Michael Tubbs in the search bar.
