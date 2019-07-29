Patsy Rainwater

Funeral services for Patsy Louise Rainwater, 73, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Rainwater passed away at 1:57 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019, at her home.
She was born June 20, 1946, at Dalton, Ark., to L. D. Gilliam and Ethel England Gilliam. On Sept. 2, 1962, she was married at Rochester, N.Y., to Dale Krusen, who preceded her in death May 28, 1993. On Feb. 12, 2011, she was married at Maynard, Ark., to Ronnie Rainwater.
Mrs. Rainwater was an LPN and had worked at various nursing facilities. She enjoyed reading, her house plants, crocheting and fishing. Patsy loved her family and was a member of Eastern Star Lodge 193, West Plains. Mrs. Rainwater was a member of the Church of Christ and attended Curry Street Church of Christ.
She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Rainwater; eight children, Fred Krusen and wife, Penny, Tupelo, Miss., Connie Deckard and husband, Terry, Topeka, Kan., Donna LaBlounty and husband, Dennis, Pilgrim, Tenn., Dale Krusen, Arena, Wis., Bonnie, state of Maryland, Jimmie Stewart, Springfield, Mo., Jammie Hellerud and husband, Troy, Nixa, Mo. and Tony Krusen and wife, Shelley, West Plains, Mo.; adopted son, Jeffery Krusen and wife, Ashley, West Plains, Mo.; 23 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Lue Gilliam, Del Gilliam and Joe.
Her parents, one daughter, Penny Krusen, one son, Clarence Krusen, one grandson, Dale E. Krusen, II, two brothers, Don and Willis Gilliam and one sister, Rosemary Perry, preceded her in death.
Visitation was held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Howell Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
