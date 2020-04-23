The Howell County Health Department reports 391 people have been tested for the presence of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, with 374 receiving negative results. Five people have tested positive for the virus and 12 results are pending, as of Thursday morning. Four of the five are considered to be in recovery by health officials, who explain that means they are no longer required to be in isolation. No deaths have been reported in Howell County.
West Plains Mayor Jack Pahlmann has extended and modified the city's stay-at-home order through May 3 to match that of Gov. Mike Parson's, and nonessential businesses may open with restrictions.
Those restrictions include compliance with social gathering and social distancing requirements; no more than 10 people, including employees and customers, may occupy a single space, and they must be 6 feet from others at all times. Curbside and drive-thru service may continue to be offered by restaurants, as dine-in options remain restricted.
For more information visit westplains.net and click on the green "Stay at Home Order Facts" button at the top of the landing page.
Gov. Mike Parson has announced the launch of a new tool developed by Google to help health care providers connect with Missouri makers and suppliers of personal protective equipment (PPE).
“It’s vital that we keep our health care workers as protected as possible in the fight against COVID-19,” said Parson. “Manufacturers across the state have answered the call to help protect our health care workers, and we are committed to doing all we can to get this equipment into the hands of those that need it.”
The new tool is a joint effort between the state and the Missouri Hospital Association. It was built to help manufacturers that have shifted production to PPE enter the health care market and connect with buyers.
Over the past month, the Department of Economic Development (DED) has gathered interest from more than 200 manufacturers and suppliers of PPE and invited all of these companies to register in the system.
Likewise, state health care agencies and the Missouri Hospital Association are reaching out to health care providers across the state to ensure they have access and can connect directly with suppliers through the new tool.
Expanding reserves of PPE by opening public and private supply chains is one of the four essential pillars of the “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan introduced by Governor Parson on April 17.
Missouri businesses interested in selling or manufacturing PPE can contact DED at ded.mo.gov/howtohelp.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 6,321
Over 2,500: St. Louis County.
Over 900: St. Louis City.
Over 400: Kansas City, St. Charles.
Over 200: Jackson, Jefferson.
Over 100: Franklin.
Over 75: Boone, Greene, Saline.
Over 50: Cass, Clay, Johnson, Scott.
Over 25: Buchanan, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cole, Lafayette, Lincoln, Moniteau, Perry, Platte, Pulaski.
Over 10: Adair, Butler, Callaway, Christian, Clinton, Dunklin, Jasper, Pemiscot, Pettis, St. Francois, Stoddard, Warren, Webster.
Deaths: 218 (Bates, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cass, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kansas City, Lafayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Linn, Newton, Pemiscot, Pulaski, Scott, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Ste. Genevieve, Taney).
No cases reported: Barton, Dade, Dent, Douglas, Grundy, Hickory, Knox, Laclede, Lawrence, Mercer, Monroe, Ozark, Putnam, Schuyler, Shannon, Sullivan, Texas, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 2,438
Over 500: Lincoln.
Over 400: Pulaski.
Over 100: Crittenden, Garland, Jefferson.
Over 50: Benton, Cleburne, Craighead, Faulkner, St. Francis, Washington.
Over 25: Clark, Lawrence, Lonoke, Miller, Pope, Saline, Union, Van Buren, White.
Over 10: Ashley, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Poinsett, Randolph, Sebastian.
Deaths: 44 (Bradley, Cleburne, Conway, Craighead, Crittenden, Drew, Faulkner, Hempstead, Independence, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lee, Miller, Phillips, Pulaski, Saline, Van Buren, Washington, White).
No cases reported: Calhoun, Fulton, Little River, Montgomery.
Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
