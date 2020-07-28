More than 800 students received diplomas and will be recognized as Harding University graduates during a virtual ceremony Aug. 15.
Graduates include two students from Howell County.
Hayley Baca of Pomona received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, and Chesney Barrett of West Plains received a Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management.
Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Ark.
