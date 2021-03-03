West Plains Bank and Trust Company has opened a loan production office in Texas County.
The office is open by appointment in the McCloud Center at 6783 U.S. 63, Suite 2, Houston, the former State Farm Insurance location. Appointments can be made by calling 417-505-5110.
According to West Plains Bank and Trust Company President and CEO David M. Gohn, the opening of a loan production office is the first step toward opening a full-service bank branch to serve the needs of residents in and around Houston.
“We are excited to bring our particular style of community banking to Texas County,” said Gohn. “We recognize the immediate need for a bank that provides personal, relationship-based service to its customers, with decisions made locally. We have been hard at work forming a great team, establishing a loan production office to serve customers right away, and planning for the construction of a permanent facility.”
In November 2020, well-known local lender Curt Hugenot joined the West Plains Bank and Trust Company Houston-based team. According to Gohn, Hugenot is a great fit with the culture of the bank.
“He understands the importance of developing relationships with customers and being available to them when they have questions or needs that may need quick attention,” Gohn added.
Loan assistant Johnna Huff also will provide support to customers seeking loan products and services, which include commercial loans, small business and agricultural lending, home loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans and personal lines of credit.
In addition to calling the above number, Hugenot can be reached directly by emailing curt.hugenot@westplainsbank.com.
West Plains Bank and Trust Company opened its doors to customers in 1883, making it the oldest continually operating business in southern Missouri. With more than 137 years of service to the local region, West Plains Bank and Trust Company officials say the bank has grown to a $500 million community bank with six locations and two loan production offices.
For more information, visit westplainsbank.com or follow West Plains Bank and Trust Company on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
