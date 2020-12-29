Funeral services for Carolyn Looney, 79, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at United Freewill Baptist Church under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Looney passed away at 8:50 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at her home.
She was born Aug. 15, 1941, in Thayer, Mo., to Ernest Blain (Bud) Goodwin and Zelma Kirby Goodwin Grisham. On Oct. 6, 1962, she was married in Thayer, Mo., to James Looney. Carolyn was James’ sweetie for 58 years. They did everything together. Carolyn enjoyed her flowers and James was always by her side making the yard look beautiful.
Carolyn worked at Puritan Dress Factory in Thayer where she met the love of her life, James Looney. She also worked for Dr. Bruce Smith and finished her working career at the Howell County Clerk’s office. Carolyn will be remembered as a loving and kind wife, sister-in-law and aunt.
Carolyn was a member of United Freewill Baptist Church, West Plains, where she enjoyed the fellowship of her church family.
She is survived by her husband James Looney, of the family home; her nieces and nephews Jan Miller and husband Robbie, Liza Workman and husband Charlie, Brenda Swift, Jo Beth Kent and life partner Rob Fender, Kathy White and husband Rick, Diane Bay, Jimmy Springfield, and John Goodwin; one great-niece Bethany Kent; and one sister-in-law Melba Goodwin, Topeka, Kan.
Her parents and three brothers Richard, Raymond and Paul Goodwin preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at United Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Howell Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to United Freewill Baptist Church or Gideon Bible Society and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
