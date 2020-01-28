Multi-platinum Red Bow country music artist Joe Nichols will headline the annual benefit concert for the West Plains Cystic Fibrosis chapter.
The 32nd annual Cystic Fibrosis Music Concert will be held at 7 p.m. March 21 in the West Plains Civic Center. Tickets to the event, sponsored by Cystic Fibrosis West Plains Chapter, K-Kountry 95 Radio and KHOM 100.9 The Train, are available now.
Admission for children 12 and younger is $5, and adult tickets are available for $25 in advance or $30 at the door.
Nichols released “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off” in 2005 and “Gimmie That Girl” in 2009; both singles reached number one in Billboard’s Hot Country Songs in the U.S.
His most recent album “Never Gets Old” was released in 2017 and bears chart-topping singles such as “Billy Graham’s Bible” which reached number 15 in Billboard’s Top Country Albums in the U.S.
“We’re really excited to have Nichols performing,” said event volunteer Rick Frazier.
The youth ensemble Jessica’s Friends will open up the musical portion of the evening, and the musical entertainment will be preceded by live and silent auctions.
“We want to thank all of our supporters, businesses and volunteers,” added Frazier. “This concert is for the community.”
NICHOLS HIGHLIGHTS
Nichols, of Rogers, Ark., first saw mainstream success in 2002 with his album “Man with a Memory.” The album’s lead-off single “The Impossible” reached number 3 on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles & Tracks charts, and was declared by Billboard to as the 10th most-played country song of 2003.
He’s a four-time Grammy nominee and is the winner of the Academy of Country Music’s “Top Male Vocalist” award, the CMT “Breakthrough Video of the Year” award and the prestigious “Horizon Award” from the Country Music Association.
Nichols has derived inspiration from singers such as Merle Haggard, Marty Robbins, Don Williams, Keith Whitley and George Strait, according to his official bio.
“Hopefully, the stuff we’re doing lasts a lot longer than today’s typical country record,” he says on his website, www.joenichols.com. “But I think the irony is that retro sounds are actually what’s fresh and new right now. All we had to do was what felt natural.”
WHERE TO BUY TICKETS
Proceeds from the event will go toward research of cystic fibrosis, a hereditary condition that affects the respiratory system and touches the lives of hundreds of Missourians and some 30,000 people in the U.S.
Tickets can be purchased at West Plains area banks, Wood & Huston Bank at Walmart Supercenter in West Plains, West Plains Music, West Plains Daily Quill, K-Kountry 95 in Thayer, Liberty Bank in Mtn. View, Landmark Bank in Mtn. View, Dora School, Regina Voyles in Winona, Mike Coatney in Willow Springs, Landmark Bank in Willow Springs, West Plains Bank in Willow Springs, Circle M in Mtn. Grove and Sarah Honeycutt in Cabool.
To order tickets by phone with a credit or debit card, call the civic center, 256-8123.
